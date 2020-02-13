HANFORD (AP) — Drought has returned to California due to a significantly dry winter, the U.S. Drought Monitor said Thursday.

The weekly report designates just over 9.5% of the state, including the central and southern Sierra Nevada and adjacent areas of the Central Valley, as being in moderate drought.

The last February that was this dry was during the 2017-2018 water year. A wet March helped salvage that water year. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/93e4zsVnfo — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) February 13, 2020

California had been drought-free since early December.

The Drought Monitor also expanded a designation of “abnormally dry” into San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, Ventura and Los Angeles counties, and parts of northeastern California.

A week earlier the abnormally dry status applied to the Central Valley and a swath from the San Francisco Bay Area to the Sierra, as well as parts of the California-Oregon border.

In particular, the monitor pointed to precipitation deficits in central and southern sections of coastal California and in the central and southern Sierra, and a snowpack that is less than 60% of normal to date.

Here are 6-10 Day and 8-14 Day Precipitation Probability Outlooks, issued earlier today by @NWSCPC. Both outlooks depict the expectation of drier than normal conditions for California from Tuesday, February 18th, through Wednesday, February 26th. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/m4PkoKNIvw — NWS Hanford (@NWSHanford) February 13, 2020

The National Weather Service office for the Los Angeles region said no change in the dry pattern is expected in the next two weeks and if there’s no rain many locations will be nearing the driest combined January and February on record.

State water authorities have noted that, fortunately, reservoirs are either at or above historical averages due to a wet 2019.

