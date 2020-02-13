ARDEN (CBS13) — A fight between two women on the freeway in Arden ended with a stabbing, authorities said.
The California Highway Patrol Valley Division said the incident happened Thursday morning at 11:45 on Business 80 near the Arden Way off-ramp.
CHP said two women were involved in a physical altercation when one of the parties stabbed the other.
Authorities said the suspect left the scene before officers’ arrival. The woman who was stabbed took herself to the hospital where she is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries, CHP said.
The suspect is being described as a white female adult, approximately 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighing around 140 pounds, and with long brown hair. She was seen leaving in what CHP described as a possible 2000s white compact sedan with discoloration to the rear bumper.
It is unclear what led to the altercation. CHP is asking for witnesses to contact dispatch at 916-861-1300.