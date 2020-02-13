  • CBS13On Air

Filed Under:Colin Kaepernick


SANTA CLARA (KPIX 5)- Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback and current activist Colin Kaepernick is set to release a memoir sometime this year.

The 32-year-old, who has been fighting to get back into the NFL since he last played in 2016, said in a press release that the memoir will explain the political awakening and events that led him to protest racial injustice and police brutality by taking a knee during the national anthem.

