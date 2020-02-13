EAST SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The Neighborhood Pizzeria in East Sacramento announced that it will be closing its doors this weekend.
The East Sacramento eatery, which is under the same ownership as Federalist Public House, announced on Instagram that after nearly 11 months of serving up slices and brews to the community, Sunday will be the restaurant’s last day.
“Thank you for allowing us to feed you. Thank you for allowing us to try and show you something new. Thank you for allowing us to feel like neighbors,” the Instagram caption said.
The Neighborhood Pizzeria opened at 5401 H St. to the public in April 2019. For its last weekend, the restaurant said it will remain open for its normal business hours on through Sunday.
View this post on Instagram
This was so much fun while it lasted. For those of you that made this your neighborhood pizzeria over the last 11 months, patiently waited for the months of construction delays, savored our squares, delighted in our amazing crust, spent evenings with your kids, played Ms. Pac Man, had a patio party, got a 6 pack of Sierra Nevada delivered with your pie, got brain freeze from our slushy, called us every Tuesday for a Cali Love and a Truth About Roni after yoga, we want to say THANK YOU. Thank you for allowing us to feed you. Thank you for allowing us to try and show you something new. Thank you for allowing us to feel like neighbors. Thank YOU. This will be our final weekend at 5401 H street. This will be our final weekend as The Neighborhood Pizzeria. Come join us for your favorite one more time, and for the final time. We will be open normal hours Thurs 2/13 – Sun 2/16. We hope to see you one last time. #eastsacpizzeria