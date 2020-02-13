RANCHO CORDOVA (CBS13) – A 26-year-old man has been arrested after the woman he was dating was found dead inside her Rancho Cordova home.
The incident happened at a home along Manzanola Way on Wednesday. According to Rancho Cordova police, a man in his 20s called 911 just before 5 p.m., telling dispatchers that his girlfriend was unresponsive and had been in a physical altercation earlier in the day.
Responding officers found the unresponsive woman with apparent trauma to her body and began CPR. She was pronounced dead by medics at the scene.
On Thursday, police announced that 26-year-old Nicholas Brynelson had been arrested in connection to the incident.
Brynelson is facing a homicide charge. He has been booked into Sacramento County Jail.
The woman’s identity has not yet been released, but police say she was in her 50s.