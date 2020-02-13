Comments
ROSEVILLE (CBS13) — Police are looking for information about a suspect who spray-painted a security camera on a Roseville porch Tuesday night.
The incident happened around 11 p.m. on Tuesday in the 1900 block of Monterey Pines Drive. Police say the suspect, who was dressed in grey sweats and a dark hat, pulled up to the home in a white truck and spray painted one of the cameras installed near the front door.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Roseville Police at 916-746-1059 or to report an anonymous tip call Roseville Crime Stoppers at 916-783-STOP.