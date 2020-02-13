TRACY (CBS13) – A SWAT team is in a Tracy neighborhood looking for a wanted suspect who ran from his vehicle early Thursday afternoon.
The scene is in the neighborhood between East Street and Mae Avenue, between Acacia Street and Hollywood Avenue.
Tracy police are attempting to locate a suspect who fled from a vehicle who has an arrest warrant for attempted homicide.
We believe the subject is contained within our perimeter and our SWAT Team is on scene.
We are asking for people to stay out of the area. pic.twitter.com/ywjp39CS7r
— Tracy (@tracypd) February 13, 2020
The Tracy Learning Center next to the scene has been put on lockdown. Police note that there is no shooter or armed person on campus.
Residents are being asked to stay out of the area for the time being.