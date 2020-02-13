  • CBS13On Air

Tracy News

TRACY (CBS13) – A SWAT team is in a Tracy neighborhood looking for a wanted suspect who ran from his vehicle early Thursday afternoon.

The scene is in the neighborhood between East Street and Mae Avenue, between Acacia Street and Hollywood Avenue.

Tracy police say they’re looking for a suspect who has a warrant for attempted homicide. Officers believe the suspect has been contained in the area and a SWAT team is now trying to find him.

The Tracy Learning Center next to the scene has been put on lockdown. Police note that there is no shooter or armed person on campus.

Residents are being asked to stay out of the area for the time being.

