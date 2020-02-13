Comments
WOODLAND (CBS13) – One man has been arrested after a report of a large fight at the Woodland Cemetery on Wednesday night, police say.
According to the Woodland Police Department, officers responded to investigate a report about a group of 10 people fighting at the cemetery.
Officers got to the scene in time to stop two cars trying to leave the area.
A search of one of the cars uncovered cocaine, officers say, leading to the arrest of 20-year-old Woodland resident Anthony Romero Valadez. After scouring the area, officers also found a handgun in the bushes near where the cars were stopped.
Police have not been able to connect the handgun to the suspects, but they are continuing their investigation.