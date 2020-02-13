  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS13 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Woodland News

WOODLAND (CBS13) – One man has been arrested after a report of a large fight at the Woodland Cemetery on Wednesday night, police say.

According to the Woodland Police Department, officers responded to investigate a report about a group of 10 people fighting at the cemetery.

Officers got to the scene in time to stop two cars trying to leave the area.

A search of one of the cars uncovered cocaine, officers say, leading to the arrest of 20-year-old Woodland resident Anthony Romero Valadez. After scouring the area, officers also found a handgun in the bushes near where the cars were stopped.

Police have not been able to connect the handgun to the suspects, but they are continuing their investigation.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply