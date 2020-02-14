STOCKTON (CBS13) – A pair of missions against sideshows in Stockton resulted in dozens of cars being towed in just one night, police say.
The first sideshow was reported near Eight Mile Road and Trinity Parkway around 7 p.m. Officers got to the scene in time to make 40 traffic stops that resulted in 26 citations being given out. Four vehicles were also towed, police say.
A few hours later, officers responded to another large sideshow going on near Lorraine Avenue and Swain Road. Officers also reported hearing gunshots at the scene.
In that sideshow, officers say 22 vehicles were towed.
Police say more than 70 citations were given out between the incident.
Stockton police have been urging residents to report illegal sideshows. If you see one happening, call (209) 946-0600.