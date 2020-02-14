Comments
DAVIS (CBS13) — Davis police are asking the public for help in locating a teen girl who has been missing since Thursday afternoon.
Olivia Sozio, 16, last spoke to friends at around 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Davis PD said, and has not been seen or heard from since.
Sozio is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs approximately 120 pounds, police said. She has blonde hair and blue eyes.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Sozio is asked to contact the Davis Police Department at 530-747-5400.