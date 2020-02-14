



Davis (CBS13) – A possible predator is on the loose in Davis after several women were attacked in the dark. Police say they are investigating whether the sexual assault cases are connected.

Elizabeth Seveces read through frightening details from Davis police of a sexual assault that happened right near her house. Police say on Thursday night around 10:20 p.m., a woman was walking to a friend’s apartment on Cranbrook Court when a man on a red bicycle rode up grabbed her butt, made extremely lewd comments, and took off.

He’s described as a Hispanic male, 20 to 30 years old, average build, wearing a red hooded jacket, white hat, and dark pants.

“That really scares you because it’s such a peaceful little place. You used to be able to keep your doors unlocked. Not anymore,” said Seveces.

READ ALSO: Davis High School Senior Accidentally Shot By Brother, Police Say

Roughly two hours later another incident, but perhaps more aggressive, played out outside a house on Rice Lane. Police say a man approached a woman and started a conversation. He then grabbed her breast and ran off. The suspect also described as a Hispanic male 25 to 30 years old, 5’4”, weighing about 180 lbs, wearing a light color t-shirt and dark pants.

Just as investigators worked through Thursday night’s incidents, they recalled a similar attack the week before. A woman says a man sexually assaulted her while she was bent over in her car looking for something. He then took off on a bicycle.

The victim says the suspect was a white/Hispanic male, 5’6”, average build wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans. She says he spoke with an accent and rode away on a blue “cruiser” style bicycle.

“It could be somebody that is gearing up to a more severe sexual assault or this is where it‘s at. Either way, it’s horrible,” said Davis Police Deputy Chief Paul Doroshov.

Doroshov is urging anyone with a similar story to call police immediately so they can determine if they all involve the same suspect, track his whereabouts and get him off the streets.