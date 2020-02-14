FOLSOM (CBS13) — A search is underway for a man police said exposed himself to a young girl in a Folsom park in early January, the Folsom Police Department said.
Folsom police received reports on Jan. 7 of a man following a young girl and exposing himself to her in Elvie Perazzo Park near the neighborhood of Briggs Ranch.
The man eventually left the area toward Singer Lane and has not yet been located.
A sketch was completed as the young girl described the man to police as a white or Hispanic male adult, thin build, approximately 5 feet 9 inches to 5 feet 10 inches tall, lates 20s to 30 years old and having rough hands as if he worked construction, police said.
Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has information relevant to the situation is asked to contact Detective Thibeault at 916-461-6474.