SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY (CBS13) – A deadly crash has Highway 4 west of Stockton closed on Friday morning, while another major crash has Highway 12 closed in the Delta.

The scene of the Highway 4 crash is on the stretch road next to the river at S. Tracy Boulevard.

Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but a California Highway Patrol says a big rig and several other vehicles were involved. Officers say at least one person has died after the crash.

In a separate incident, a crash is also blocking Highway 12 at the Mokelumne River Bridge.

Caltrans is warning drivers to use a different route as it’s unclear when these two roadways will reopen.

Updates to follow.  

