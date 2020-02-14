SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY (CBS13) – A deadly crash has Highway 4 west of Stockton closed on Friday morning, while another major crash has Highway 12 closed in the Delta.
The scene of the Highway 4 crash is on the stretch road next to the river at S. Tracy Boulevard.
#Trafficalert SR-4 and SR-12 CLOSURES: With both San Joaquin Delta highways closed due to major incidents, please download Caltrans' QuickMap traffic app to stay current on both situations. Neither highway has an ETO & seek alternate routes. QuickMap is free at your app store. pic.twitter.com/I1wcy9Ux5P
— Caltrans District 10 (@CaltransDist10) February 14, 2020
Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but a California Highway Patrol says a big rig and several other vehicles were involved. Officers say at least one person has died after the crash.
In a separate incident, a crash is also blocking Highway 12 at the Mokelumne River Bridge.
Caltrans is warning drivers to use a different route as it’s unclear when these two roadways will reopen.
Updates to follow.