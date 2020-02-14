Comments
NORTH HIGHLANDS (CBS13) — A coroner has identified a motorcyclist who died after crashing into the back of a car and being ejected from his motorcycle in North Highlands on Tuesday.
Vitaliy Lesnikov, 28, of North Highlands, was confirmed as the decedent in the deadly crash that happened just before 8 p.m. on Feb. 11 along southbound Watt Avenue near Karl Drive, the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office said.
California Highway Patrol investigators said Lesnikov was riding his motorcycle at a high rate of speed when he rear-ended a car and was ejected into the roadway.
Lesnikov suffered life-threatening injuries and was later pronounced dead at the hospital at 8:16 p.m.
Drugs and alcohol were not factors in the crash, CHP said.