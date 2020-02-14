  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMBlue Bloods
    10:00 PMCBS13 News at 10pm
    11:00 PMCBS13 News at 11pm
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Truckee News


TRUCKEE (CBS13) — A paraglider crashed into a wooded area in Truckee Friday afternoon, according to a Truckee Tahoe Airport spokesperson.

According to the Nevada County Sheriff, the person operating the paraglider, 34-year-old Eric McAuliffe of Rocklin, has died.

In a Facebook post, Truckee Tahoe Airport spokesperson Hardy Bullock said the paraglider “encountered difficulty” at 3:30 p.m. The non-motorized personal aircraft then crashed into a wooded area near Royal Way in Glenshire, not far from the airport.

Crews from the Truckee Fire Protection District responded to the crash and the man was airlifted out of the area where medical personnel could work on him.

Officials do not know where the paraglider originally took flight or where it intended to go. 

Comments

Leave a Reply