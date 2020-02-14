TRUCKEE (CBS13) — A paraglider crashed into a wooded area in Truckee Friday afternoon, according to a Truckee Tahoe Airport spokesperson.
According to the Nevada County Sheriff, the person operating the paraglider, 34-year-old Eric McAuliffe of Rocklin, has died.
— Nevada County Sheriff's Office (@NevCoSheriff) February 15, 2020
In a Facebook post, Truckee Tahoe Airport spokesperson Hardy Bullock said the paraglider “encountered difficulty” at 3:30 p.m. The non-motorized personal aircraft then crashed into a wooded area near Royal Way in Glenshire, not far from the airport.
Crews from the Truckee Fire Protection District responded to the crash and the man was airlifted out of the area where medical personnel could work on him.
Officials do not know where the paraglider originally took flight or where it intended to go.