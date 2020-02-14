Comments
TRUCKEE (CBS13) — A para-glider crashed into a wooded area in Truckee Friday afternoon, according to a Truckee Tahoe Airport spokesperson.
In a Facebook post, Truckee Tahoe Airport spokesperson Hardy Bullock said the para-glider “encountered difficulty” at 3:30 p.m. The non-motorized personal aircraft then crashed into a wooded area near Royal Way in Glenshire, not far from the airport.
The para-glider operator’s condition is unknown at this time. Crews from the Truckee Fire Protection District responded to the crash and are providing rescue aid.
Officials do not know where the para-glider originally took flight or where it intended to go.
No other information about the crash is available at this time.