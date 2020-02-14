SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — California inmate firefighters could have their criminal records wiped clean under a proposed law introduced this week.
AB 2147, introduced by Assemblymember Eloise Gómez Reyes (D-San Bernadino) on Monday, would speed-up the expungement process for inmates who successfully worked as inmate hand crews, assisting with the suppression of California wildfires.
Currently, former inmates can apply for their criminal records to be expunged after finishing parole. Still, those inmates are required to disclose their criminal history when applying for state licenses.
The proposed bill would allow former inmates who worked as an inmate firefighter to apply for expungement when they are released from custody.
Approximately 2,500 California inmates serve on fire crews across the state. Hundreds of inmates helped fight dangerous wildfires including the Tubbs Fire in 2017, the deadly Camp Fire in 2018 and the Kincade Fire in 2019.
There are 43 conservation camps for adult offenders in the state that are managed by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation and Cal Fire.