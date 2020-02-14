Comments
RANCHO CORDOVA (CBS13) – Authorities have released the identity of the woman found dead in a Rancho Cordova home.
The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office says 52-year-old Hee Jong Park was the woman found dead on Wednesday night. Detectives have said she was the victim of homicide.
Police say 26-year-old Nicholas Brynelson called 9-1-1 Wednesday claiming he came home to find his girlfriend dead. He said she had been in a fight earlier in the day.
However, detectives later arrested Brynelson in connection to her death.
Neighbors say the suspect and victim lived together.
Brynelson is due in court for his arraignment on Friday.