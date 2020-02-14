TUOLUMNE COUNTY (CBS13) — Authorities arrested a man Thursday who gave the middle finger to deputies while leading them on a chase in Tuolumne County.
Deputies with the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office spotted a car driving at around 9:30 p.m. without operational tail lights along Highway 108 near Via Este Road.
A traffic stop was attempted but the driver, Jarrett Bravo, 26, of Sonora, refused to comply, authorities said.
Deputies said Bravo continued driving down the highway at speeds no higher than 50 miles per hour while sticking his left hand out the window and flipping off the pursuing deputies.
The sheriff’s office said the chase only lasted for about five miles as Jarrett eventually stopped and surrendered at Sugar Pine RV Park in Twain Harte.
Jarrett was booked for evading and a misdemeanor warrant, authorities said.