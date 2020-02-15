Comments
STOCKTON (CBS13) — A man is in jail accused of attacking a 62-year-old man with a weapon in Stockton on Friday night, authorities said.
The Stockton Police Department said the incident happened at around 10:30 p.m. on the 1000 block of North Wilson Way.
Police said the arrestee, Douglas Ellis, 40, Approached the victim who was walking in the area.
Authorities said the two men were engaged in an argument when Ellis struck the victim with an object.
Ellis ran from the scene but was later located and taken into custody, police said.