DAVIS (CBS13) — A 16-year-old girl missing in Davis since Thursday afternoon has been located, police said.
Olivia Sozio has been located and is safe in Davis.
Thank you to all of you who shared our post and kept your eyes open. We appreciate you. pic.twitter.com/WYpQDjUZnC
— Davis Police (@cityofdavispd) February 16, 2020
The Davis Police Department said officers pulled Olivia Sozio over along 14th Street in Davis after a citizen reported spotting her in her car.
Sozio was last seen Thursday at 5 p.m. and last talked to friends at around 6:30 p.m., police said.
Dav is PD said Sozio was located safe.
No further details have been released.