Filed Under:Davis News


DAVIS (CBS13) — A 16-year-old girl missing in Davis since Thursday afternoon has been located, police said.

The Davis Police Department said officers pulled Olivia Sozio over along 14th Street in Davis after a citizen reported spotting her in her car.

MORE: Davis Police Ask Public For Help In Search For Missing Teen Girl

Sozio was last seen Thursday at 5 p.m. and last talked to friends at around 6:30 p.m., police said.

Dav is PD said Sozio was located safe.

No further details have been released.

Comments

Leave a Reply