Comments
FAIRFIELD (CBS13) — Fairfield police arrested an 18-year-old last Thursday on weapons charges after reports of a fight at Dover Park on Flamingo Drive.
Police say they received reports a fight involving weapons at the park on Thursday afternoon. Responding officers found a group of individuals who matched the descriptions they were provided as well as a bat and a knife on the ground near the group.
During a search of the subjects believed to be involved, police found a fully loaded handgun with a round in the chamber. Thomas Hearne, 18, was arrested for multiple weapons violations.