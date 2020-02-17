  • CBS13On Air

SAN JOSE (KPIX) — Car break-ins have become an epidemic in California and most of those crimes don’t result in an arrest or successful prosecution. But one state lawmaker wants to change that.

“We know that people risk their life to save their personal devices,” said Rep. Kansen Chu.

Recognizing all the valuable information stored on our phones, tablets and laptops, Chu wants to make it a felony to steal electronic devices, even if they don’t meet the current $950 threshold that separates felonies from misdemeanors.

