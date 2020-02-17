LAKE ELSINORE (CBS13) – A drier winter is sparking concerns that we may not have an epic “super bloom” of wildflowers like years past.
Each spring, tens of thousands of people flock to Lake Elsinore in Riverside County to see the explosion of colorful poppies and wildflowers.
Experts say without substantial rain in the next couple of months, this year will not see as many flowers.
New numbers released last week from the United States Drought Monitor show that, as of mid-February, a significant portion of northern, central and southern California is under abnormally dry conditions.
Part of the central and southern Sierra Nevada – and some adjacent areas of the Central Valley – are already considered in a moderate drought, according to the monitor.
Last year’s bloom was so vibrant it could be seen from space.
National Weather Service forecasters believe the dry pattern will continue for at least a couple more weeks.