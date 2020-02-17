Comments
AUBURN (CBS13) – Firefighters from Auburn helped rescue an injured hiker near the Dam Overlook of the American River Canyon.
Auburn City Firefighters say unit from their Maidu Station 3 responded to the scene on Monday morning to help extract a hiker. Exactly what happened to the hiker is unclear, but they sustained moderate injuries on the trail that left them stranded.
With the help of the Cal Fire NEU, firefighters trekked in and wheeled the hiker out to a waiting ambulance.
Auburn Firefighters say the newly opened Maidu Station 3 has helped reduce response times to the area thanks to multiple access points to the canyon from Maidu Drive.