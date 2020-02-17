LODI (CBS13) – A man who was carrying a shotgun shell-shooting homemade firearm is among the string of weapon violations arrests made in Lodi this month, police say.
Lodi police say a total of five people, ranging in age from 15 to 58 years old, have been arrested since the beginning of February.
Several weapons have been seized during the arrests.
In one arrest on Feb. 14, a 15-year-old boy was stopped near Church and Locusts streets. A probation search uncovered a .380-caliber handgun. In another arrest on Feb. 8, officers stopped an 16-year-old boy at Hale Park and found a 9mm handgun in his waistband.
The arrest where the homemade gun was seized happened on Feb. 6 along Auto Center Drive. Officers responded to the scene to investigate a report of a suspicious person and stopped a man, 58-year-old Gary Johnson, who matched the description. Johnson was arrested after the improvised weapon – which officers say can fire a 12-gauge shotgun shell – was found on him.
Officers credit diligent citizens reporting suspicious circumstances with helping them catch the suspects at take the guns off the street.