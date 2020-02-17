CAMERON PARK (CBS13) – Authorities are asking residents in El Dorado County to be vigilant after a noted increase in mail theft recently.
The sheriff’s office says, over the weekend, deputies have seen a huge increase in street-side mailboxes being hit by thieves.
This time, single mailboxes in front of homes in Cameron Park were targeted, deputies say.
Placer County also had to deal with a string of mailbox thefts last week. Nearly 100 mailboxes from Newcastle to Granite Bay were hit by thieves in one night, authorities said.
Deputies urge residents to take out their mail as soon as possible to avoid becoming a victim.
No suspect information has been released at this point. Anyone with information relevant to the case is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at (530) 621-6600.