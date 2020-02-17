  • CBS13On Air

Filed Under:Modesto News

MODESTO (CBS13) – A fire that ripped through a motorhome in the yard of a Modesto home Monday morning is under investigation.

The scene was along Taos Court. Exactly what led up to the fire is unclear. Firefighters say the flames threatened other structures in the neighborhood, but it’s unclear if anything else was damaged.

Several agencies – including Modesto Fire, Ceres Fire, Stanislaus County Fire and the Stanislaus Regional FIU – responded to the scene.

What started the fire is now under investigation.

