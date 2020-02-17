MODESTO (CBS13) – A fire that ripped through a motorhome in the yard of a Modesto home Monday morning is under investigation.
@StanislausFIU investigators assisting @ModestoFire #ceresfire #SCFPD (MCS) crews with a Motorhome #fire threatening other structures on Taos Court in #modesto. The investigation is on-going. pic.twitter.com/vqQ31T8l7G
— Stanislaus Regional FIU (@StanislausFIU) February 17, 2020
The scene was along Taos Court. Exactly what led up to the fire is unclear. Firefighters say the flames threatened other structures in the neighborhood, but it’s unclear if anything else was damaged.
Several agencies – including Modesto Fire, Ceres Fire, Stanislaus County Fire and the Stanislaus Regional FIU – responded to the scene.
What started the fire is now under investigation.