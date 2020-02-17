Comments
JACKSON (CBS13) – A search is on for a wanted felony suspect near the Amado County community of Jackson early Monday afternoon.
The scene is in the area of Highway 88 and Ousby Road, east of Jackson.
Exactly what the suspect is wanted for is unclear at this point, but California Highway Patrol says the person is on the run.
Residents are being warned to expect a large law enforcement presence in the area for the time being. CHP, Jackson police and Amador County Sheriff’s Office are at the scene.
