Comments
EL DORADO COUNTY (CBS13) — A paraglider pilot crashed in Cronan Ranch Trails Park Monday afternoon and sustained moderate injuries, CHP said.
The pilot was treated at the scene and transported by helicopter to Sutter Roseville for treatment.
READ ALSO: Rocklin Man, 34, Dies In Paraglider Crash In Wooded Area Near Truckee Tahoe Airport
Cal Fire and the El Dorado County Fire Protection District responded to the scene with the CHP Helicopter.
No one else was injured in the crash. The cause of the crash is unclear.