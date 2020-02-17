Comments
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A woman was injured by a falling tree branch on Sacramento State’s campus Monday afternoon, Sacramento Fire said.
According to the fire department, the female was hit on her head by a tree branch just before 3 p.m. on Monday. The victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The incident happened outside of Riverside Hall.
Paramedics arrived on scene and took the person. pic.twitter.com/AVEGFO3AaJ
— Maddie Beck (@madeleinebeck_) February 17, 2020
It’s unclear at this time if the person was a student.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.