SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A woman was injured by a falling tree branch on Sacramento State’s campus Monday afternoon, Sacramento Fire said.

According to the fire department, the female was hit on her head by a tree branch just before 3 p.m. on Monday. The victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The incident happened outside of Riverside Hall.

It’s unclear at this time if the person was a student.

This is a developing story. Check back for details. 

