SUSANVILLE (CBS13) – Authorities are asking people to be on the lookout for a Lassen County man who allegedly kidnapped a woman.
The Lassen County Sheriff’s Office says 41-year-old Maitland Carpenter left a home in Susanville on Monday morning with another man and 25-year-old Dorothie Janaybean Crosby.
Carpenter is allegedly holding Crosby against her will, deputies say.
They were last seen in Susanville, but deputies say Carpenter is known to frequent both the Reno and Sacramento area.
Deputies warn that Carpenter should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone who sees him is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (530) 257-6121.