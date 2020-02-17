Comments
VACAVILLE (CBS13) – A man on his way to the San Jose Sharks game had enough time to help out a person who had lost their debit card in Vacaville.
Vacaville police say one of their officers was flagged down by a man on Monday morning. Apparently, the man had stopped at an ATM and discovered someone had left their debit card behind – as well as a crisp $100 bill.
The man quickly snapped up the lost items and went looking for the nearest officer.
Talking with the officer he eventually flagged down, the Good Samaritan said his time in the military ingrained in him to do what was right.
Officers reunited the card and cash with their rightful owner later in the morning.