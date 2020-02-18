  • CBS13On Air

Grass Valley News, Nevada County

GRASS VALLEY (CBS13) – A home in Grass Valley was gutted by a fire early Tuesday afternoon.

The scene was near East Empire Street and Miners Trail.

Several agencies responded to help fight the flames. Firefighters say there was a report of victims trapped, but it’s unclear if there were any injuries.

PG&E reports that at least 10 customers in the immediate area of the fire are without power for the time being. Crews estimate power will be restored by 3:30 p.m.

Expect firefighters to be in the area for a while. A full traffic closure will be in effect for the next two hours, firefighters say.

