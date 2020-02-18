GRASS VALLEY (CBS13) – A home in Grass Valley was gutted by a fire early Tuesday afternoon.
The scene was near East Empire Street and Miners Trail.
Firefighters at scene of East Empire structure fire in the process of rehab and overhaul. Investigators working to determine cause and origin. Expect a full traffic closure in the area for the next two hours. @GrsNev @NCCFIRE @OphirHillFire @CALFIRENEU pic.twitter.com/pZ4t9sa4c1
— GRS/NEV FIRE (@GrsNev) February 18, 2020
Several agencies responded to help fight the flames. Firefighters say there was a report of victims trapped, but it’s unclear if there were any injuries.
PG&E reports that at least 10 customers in the immediate area of the fire are without power for the time being. Crews estimate power will be restored by 3:30 p.m.
Expect firefighters to be in the area for a while. A full traffic closure will be in effect for the next two hours, firefighters say.