SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – City of Sacramento leaders will be considering a ban on the use of gas-powered leaf blowers when the air quality index exceeds moderate levels.

On average, officials say that happens about 34 times a year.

Several regulations on leaf blowers have already been passed in recent years. Sacramento residents can’t use gas-powered leaf blowers before 10 a.m. on Sunday. Loud leaf blowers need to be used at least 50-feet away from homes, too.

However, city officials will now be looking at stemming air quality issues that leaf blowers may cause.

The possible ban will be talked about during a committee meeting on Tuesday.

At least nine other California cities have already banned gas-powered leaf blowers.

