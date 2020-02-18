MANTECA (CBS13) — A 63-year-old man was arrested for felony hit and run DUI Tuesday morning after allegedly crashing into another vehicle and leaving the scene.
Manteca police say Santana Martinez crashed into a 2010 Jeep Compass on W. Yosemite Avenue around 7:10 a.m., causing the vehicle to overturn. He reportedly kept driving but didn’t get far before colliding into a handrail at a nearby store and suffering a head injury.
Police say based on field sobriety tests, Martinez was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol.
The driver of the Jeep was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries.
Martinez was booked in the San Joaquin County Jail on charges of felony hit and run with injuries, felony DUI with injury, felony DUI with blood alcohol content .08% or higher with injury, driving on a license suspended for DUI, and two outstanding warrants for DUI.