SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Legendary rocker Ozzy Osbourne has canceled the North American leg of his “No More Tours 2” tour as he recovers from health issues.
Osbourne revealed last month that he is battling Parkinson’s disease.
On Tuesday, the 71-year-old released a statement thanking fans for being patient.
“I’m so thankful that everyone has been patient because I’ve had a s*** year,” Osbourne said in a statement. “Unfortunately, I won’t be able to get to Switzerland for treatment until April and the treatment takes six-eight weeks.”
The rocker was set to start a 27-night North American tour in late May. The now-canceled dates included a stop in Sacramento at the Golden 1 Center on July 17 – which was already a reschedule from a July 2019 date that happened after Osbourne suffered a fall.
Fans who already bought tickets can get a refund through their original point of purchase, tour organizers say.