Comments
PLACERVILLE (CBS13) – A high-speed chase spanning two counties comes to a crashing end in Placerville early Tuesday morning.
The pursuit ended on Grassy Run Court, off Greenstone Road, just off Highway 50. But California Highway Patrol says the chase started in Rancho Cordova around 2:30 a.m.
Officers went to check out an auction yard that was reportedly being burglarized. There, they say they found the suspect – who then took off in a stolen vehicle.
The chase led officers all the way to Placerville, where the suspect eventually crashed into a tree and was taken into custody.
Officers say the suspect was not injured in the crash.
The name of the suspect has not been released at this point.