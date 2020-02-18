  • CBS13On Air

Filed Under:Mount Shasta, UFO

WEED (CBS13) – That’s no moon – or a space station, for that matter. A peculiar cloud caught on camera near Mount Shasta has people talking.

Last week, the Shasta-Trinity National Forest posted a photo that featured a large glowing orb set against the picturesque backdrop of Mt. Shasta.

As it turns out, the orb was what’s known as a lenticular cloud – a stationary weather phenomenon that develops on the downwind side of mountains. Mt. Shasta commonly sees lenticular clouds during the winter, officials say.

Several other residents also got a shot of the UFO-shaped cloud.

The photo taken by Shasta-McCloud Management Unit Fire Officer Paul Zerr has gotten thousands of likes and shares as of Tuesday.

