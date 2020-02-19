PLACER COUNTY (CBS13) — A 20-year-old Sacramento man has been arrested in connection to a Foresthill grocery store robbery on Feb. 3.
Detectives arrested Vitaliy Blyshchyk on conspiracy and robbery charges after he was seen on surveillance video stealing two bottles of alcohol with a female accomplice at Worton’s Market.
The Placer County Sheriff’s Office said an employee chased after Blyshchyk and was assaulted by the three suspects in the parking lot.
As the suspects got into the car to drive away, the employee reached through the driver’s side window and put the driver in a headlock, authorities said. The driver began to drive off at around 35 miles per hour while the employee was still holding onto the driver and hanging out of the car.
Deputies said the employee yelled at the driver to slow down, to which they did, and the employee was able to free himself and let go. The employee suffered minor injuries and is said by deputies to be okay.
Paramedics in the store parking lot witnessed the altercation and followed the suspects in an ambulance, but the suspects were able to escape. The ambulance stopped to help the employee after he freed himself.
The suspect driver is described as an “albino” male with a blonde buzz cut. The getaway car is a white or silver four-door sedan.
Anyone with information about the two outstanding suspects is asked to contact the Placer County Sheriff’s Office.