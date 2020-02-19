



SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Governor Newsom had some strong words about California’s homeless situation in his State of the State address on Wednesday.

He went on to reference hundreds of state properties he wanted to immediately open for use as temporary shelters. CBS13 looked into that promise and checked if these properties are really up and ready for the homeless to take shelter.

Shawana Chapman has a tent to sleep in and her pup Bono to keep her company, but she thought something better was on the way.

Just around the corner at X Street and Alhambra in Sacramento sits state land designated as a temporary shelter. Chapman has seen workers preparing the land, but it’s still not open.

“They said it was gonna be a big dome tent with tents in the middle and it was gonna have heat and hot water and a shower and I haven’t seen the folks since. So I’m through with it,” said Chapman.

This is actually one of 286 properties the Governor referenced in his state of the state address. It is all excess land owned by the state and set aside for possible use as temporary homeless shelters.

“Today, we are making available 286 state properties—vacant lots, fairgrounds, armories and other state buildings—to be used by local governments, for free, for homelessness solutions. We have lease templates ready to go—and we’re ready for partnership,” said Newsom.

CBS13 checked the site off X Street and Alhambra. It sits behind a fence with a locked gate. The Mayor’s office told CBS13 it’s been working fast and hopes to have it open by August.

“But they told us last year it would be done by February,” said Duke Jackson, sitting next to his belongings on the sidewalk.

“All the help I wanted, all the help I needed, everything that I needed they didn’t do, so you tell me, who cares about who?” said Chapman.

Chapman says she’s given up on the idea and is now making plans to live with her son until she can save enough money to live on her own.

You can find out where those state-owned properties are here.