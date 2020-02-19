ROCKLIN (CBS13) – A man and woman are under arrest on suspicion of breaking into cars in Rocklin.
The arrest happened late Tuesday night. Rocklin police say officers responded to an anonymous call about a vehicle burglary that just happened near Pacific and Pine streets.
Even with only a vague description, officers honed in on a pair of suspects along the 4900 block of Pacific Street.
Officers quickly discovered that the pair, identified as Loomis resident Tayler Reece and Rocklin resident Jordan Wolfe, had allegedly just burglarized one car and had tampered with another. Wolfe also had an outstanding warrant for his arrest, police say.
Both Reece and Wolfe were arrested and are facing charges of vehicle burglary, possession of stolen property, tampering with a vehicle and conspiracy.