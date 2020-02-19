  • CBS13On Air

OLIVEHURST (CBS13) — A paraglider is trapped in powerlines near the Yuba County Airport.

source: Rebecca Lynn

The Yuba County Sheriff’s Office said a male paraglider pilot became tangled in the power lines around 5 p.m. The pilot is awake and alert, according to the sheriff’s office. He was talking to first responders who are working to get him down.

PG&E de-energized the lines as crews work to rescue the man.

According to PG&E’s online power outage map, 2,400 customers in the surrounding area are without power.

This is a developing story. Check back for more. 

 

