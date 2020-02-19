Comments
OLIVEHURST (CBS13) — A paraglider is trapped in powerlines near the Yuba County Airport.
The Yuba County Sheriff’s Office said a male paraglider pilot became tangled in the power lines around 5 p.m. The pilot is awake and alert, according to the sheriff’s office. He was talking to first responders who are working to get him down.
PG&E de-energized the lines as crews work to rescue the man.
According to PG&E’s online power outage map, 2,400 customers in the surrounding area are without power.
This is a developing story. Check back for more.