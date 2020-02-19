



STOCKTON (CBS13) – Stockton will be among the next group of cities getting emergency housing trailers for the homeless.

Gov. Gavin Newsom made the announcement during this second State of the State address on Wednesday – an address that was almost completely dedicated to tackling California’s homeless and housing crisis.

VIDEO: Fleet Of Trailers On Their Way To Help Homeless In California

“After decades of neglect and inadequate responses, we are putting our entire state government on notice to respond with urgency,” Gov. Newsom said during the address.

Both Los Angeles and Oakland already saw a fleet of emergency mobile housing trailers delivered back in January. The trailers provide both shelter and services to homeless people.

Stockton Mayor Michael Tubbs tweeted his approval for Gov. Newsom’s announcement.

“This is great news!” Tubbs tweeted.

In today’s State of the State speech, Governor @gavinnewsom announced that Stockton will receive trailers to assist individuals experiencing homelessness in our community. This is great news! #reinventstockton pic.twitter.com/c4iJD6jmzT — Michael Tubbs (@MichaelDTubbs) February 19, 2020

January’s trailer delivery came in the middle of a weeklong statewide tour by Gov. Newsom where he promoted his billion-dollar effort to try and tackle the homeless crisis.

President Donald Trump – who happens to be in the state this week visiting Republican strongholds – has frequently criticized California’s Democratic leaders for the homeless woes of the state. Pres. Trump has warned the federal government will intervene if Los Angeles doesn’t “clean it up fast,” but has offered little in the way of details beyond those threats.

Gov. Newsom also announced in his address that 286 state properties – including vacant lots, fairgrounds, armories and other state buildings – are being made available to try and help solve the homeless issue.

Santa Clara, Riverside, Contra Costa and Sonoma counties will also be getting trailers along with Stockton.