STOCKTON (CBS13) — Police arrested a blade-throwing suspect in Stockton Wednesday morning.
Authorities say 41-year-old Alfredo Hernandez Salas took off from Stockton Unified School District officers while carrying a large chain.
That’s when Stockton police officers were called in for back up. Police say the suspect then barricaded himself in a shipping container and reportedly tried to hit an officer with a metal object.
READ: New Suspect In 1985 El Dorado Hills Murder Case Appears In Juvenile Court
Hernandez Salas then threw metal saw blades at officers, hitting them in their lower extremities. Police say Hernandez Salas then set fire to the inside of the container and officers shit him with a bean bag shotgun to take him into custody.
Officers were trying to arrest him for a recent sexual battery of a young girl.
Hernandez Salas was taken to a local hospital for treatment. He was arrested on charges of assault with a deadly weapon on an officer, arson, resisting arrest, sexual battery, and a warrant.