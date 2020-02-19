Comments
PLACER COUNTY (CBS13) — What started at a normal traffic stop turned into anything but on Interstate 80 in Newcastle Wednesday morning.
Deputies say a speeding driver was pulled over but refused to cooperate. It took several more deputies before 38-year-old Marshall McMain was finally arrested.
During a search of his vehicle, deputies found a loaded gun under the driver’s seat as well as meth and heroin.
McMain is facing charges of carrying a concealed weapon, being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a controlled substance, and resisting officers.