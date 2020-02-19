TURLOCK (CBS13) – Detectives have arrested the two people suspected in the January killing of a 51-year-old man in Turlock.
The incident happened back on Jan. 29 along the 1100 block of N. Golden State Boulevard. Turlock police say officers went to investigate a reported shooting and found that a man, Ralph Vigil, had been killed.
Two suspects, a man and woman, were later identified as the suspects in the case.
On Tuesday, Turlock police say the suspects were stopped in the Castro Valley area and arrested without incident.
One of the suspects, 19-year-old Jose Luis Andrade, is facing a homicide charge. The other suspect, 19-year-old Isabel Patricia Pastran, is facing charges of being an accessory.
Both Andrade and Pastran are residents of Atwater, police say.