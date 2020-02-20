FOLSOM (CBS13) – Two workers at a Folsom restaurant have been arrested on suspicion of giving alcohol to a minor who later died in a fiery crash, authorities say.
The crash happened back on Sept. 20, 2019 near at the intersection of East Bidwell Street and Oak Avenue Parkway. Yasmina Azamatova, a 20-year-old Antelope resident, was killed in the crash.
Alcoholic Beverage Control opened an investigation into the incident and discovered that Azamatova had been illegally given alcohol at the Catch a Wave by Blue Nami restaurant just before the crash. A series of interviews and evidence revealed two workers were allegedly responsible for giving her the alcohol.
On Wednesday, ABC agents arrested 47-year-old Folsom resident Tomas Green and 28-year-old Sacramento resident Jae Jo. Both are facing charges of furnishing alcohol to a minor resulting in death.
Further, ABC investigators allege Green also gave alcohol to a 21-year-old woman who showed obvious signs of intoxication on the same night of the deadly crash. That other woman was later arrested pulled over by California Highway Patrol on Highway 50 nearby on suspicion of driving drunk.
The restaurant is also facing a fine or suspension, ABC officials say.