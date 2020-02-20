CORCORAN (AP) – A California prison inmate confessed in a letter that he beat two child molesters to death with a cane while behind bars just hours after his urgent warning to a counselor that he might become violent was ignored, a newspaper chain reported Thursday.
Jonathan Watson, 41, confessed in the letter to the Bay Area News Group in Northern California that he clubbed both men in the head on Jan. 16 at the California Substance Abuse Treatment Facility and State Prison in Corcoran.
Prisoner David Bobb, 48, died that day. Graham De Luis-Conti, 62, died three days later at a hospital. Both were serving life sentences for aggravated sexual assault of a child under 14.
“We can’t comment on an active investigation,” Dana Simas, spokesman for the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, wrote in an email.
Watson is serving a life sentence for a 2009 murder conviction.
Days before the attack, he said his security classification was changed and he was transferred from a single-person cell to a lower-security dormitory pod at the Central Valley facility. Watson called the switch a “careless” mistake and said he had protested the decision.
Watson wrote that six days after he arrived at the prison, a child molester moved into the pod. Watson believed the man began taunting other inmates by watching children’s television programming. Watson said in the letter he couldn’t sleep that night “having not done what every instinct told me I should’ve done right then and there.”
Two hours before the attacks the next day, Watson told a prison counselor that he urgently needed to be transferred back to higher-level security “before I really (expletive) one of these dudes up,” but the counselor “scoffed and dismissed” him.
Watson said he returned to his housing pod.
“I was mulling it all over when along came Molester #1 and he put his TV right on PBS Kids again,” he wrote, according to the newspaper chain. “But this time, someone else said something to the effect of ‘Is this guy really going to watch this right in front of us?’ and I recall saying, ‘I got this.’ And I picked up the cane and went to work on him.”
Watson said he then left the housing pod to find a guard and turn himself in, but on the way, he saw “a known child trafficker, and I figured I’d just do everybody a favor,” Watson wrote. “In for a penny, in for a pound.”
Watson said he then told a guard, who didn’t believe him “until he looked around the corner and saw the mess I’d left in the dorm area,” Watson wrote.
Watson is in segregated housing while he is under investigation for the killings. He hasn’t been charged yet.
“Being a lifer, I’m in a unique position where I sometimes have access to these people and I have so little to lose,” Watson wrote. “And trust me, we get it, these people are every parents’ worst nightmare.”
My, aren’t we all so civilized? Good job all around by everyone. I’m glad to be a taxpayer who pays far more than my fair share of taxes.
So let’s turn to the Sex Offender Registries (SORs). They don’t protect anyone but they do really promote and encourage this type of hate. On all sides.
SORs are idiotic social policy. They aren’t needed AT ALL or significantly beneficial. That is trivial to prove. Say you have one neighbor who is registered and another who is not. Which of the two has committed more sex crimes? Which is more dangerous today? Can you be safe and treat them any differently? The answers are obvious and prove SORs aren’t useful. SORs are nothing but a dangerous, dumb distraction.
But SORs are not just worthless, they are much, much worse. They are insanely counterproductive, just as all experts always said they would be. The SORs have harmed all of America. But I continue to find it quite amazing that most people can’t even begin to comprehend how. That seems dumb and quite dense to me. But clearly most people living in America aren’t very deep thinkers.
Further, no American could ever dream that the SORs are even acceptable. They aren’t acceptable to actual Americans. “People” who do think SORs are acceptable are really just harassing terrorists who cannot mind their own business or leave other families alone. That’s all there is to it. They literally have no reason to know about People Forced to Register (PFR). They obviously have no right to know. They only want to know so they can gossip and feel “better”.
And amazingly, even though the terrorists think the SORs are just so wonderful, they have somehow, inconceivably, unfathomably, stupefying failed to get the rest of their big government registries created! How can that be?
Did you know that the terrorists don’t even register people who have shot people with guns?! They think it is fine if shooters live next door to schools, parks, and the rest of the places they lie it is dangerous for “sex offenders” to live!!! Heck, they want shooters in schools! Same with drunk drivers, people who have beaten children with shovels, people who have broken into their neighbors’ homes in the middle of the night, people who have stabbed children, people who have pointed guns at people, etc., etc., etc. All is good as long as no sex was involved! So please do tell us all some more lies about how you are “protecting” so many children. The dipsh*t terrorists eat that up.
PFRs paid for whatever they did wrong. There is no legitimate reason to keep a hit list for them and not for hundreds of other types of crimes. The only reason there is a hit list is for hate and money. Big government loves to grow bigger. It’s what they do.
PFRs should not accept big government’s harassment. They must do everything legal to retaliate for the SORs every day. I also know PFRs have been doing just like this “cane guy” Watson and warning big government of imminent attacks, some huge and very illegal. But big government doesn’t care. They’ve got harassment to do. They don’t have enough sense to protect children or anyone else.
So there must be war. No one really cares until it arrives in their home. That’s hateful America and the SORs are perfect for it.
Quite the apologist for perverts, are we not? I think the guy mentioned here should get a medal for the public service he provided.