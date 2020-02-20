SUTTER COUNTY (CBS13) — A CHP officer who was hit by a suspected DUI driver in Sutter County is being released from the hospital on Friday after nearly four months.
Officer David Gordon suffered broken bones in his arm, leg, pelvis, jaw and shoulder last October. A DUI suspect, 21-year-old Lucas Nelson, was arrested after reportedly hitting Officer Gordon, who was directing traffic on Highway 99 north of Yuba City.
Last month, Gordon’s wife shared pictures from his recovery, including when he stood up on his who for the first time. Another CHP wife also gifted Officer Gordon a special quilt made of donated uniform shirts and CHP patches to help comfort him during his recovery.
Swipe through pictures of Officer Gordon below:
Officer Gordon is a Yreka native who entered the CHP Academy in December 2006 and started his career in Santa Rosa.
Two and a half years later, he was transferred to the Yuba-Sutter Area.
Gordon is married to his high-school sweetheart Tinna and has two sons, ages 12 and 9.